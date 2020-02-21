Man, 18, charged over stabbing of 15-year-old in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London Archant

A man has been charged after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Upper Clapton on Sunday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Brooke Road at about 5pm on February 16 and the victim was found with a severe head injury.

He was taken to hospital and Scotland Yard said on Monday morning he was in a life-threatening condition.

You may also want to watch:

Tyreek Williams, 18, of Prout Road, E5, is due to appear in custody on 17 March, at Wood Green Crown Court, charged with GBH with intent and possession of a sharply pointed/bladed article.

Another 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police imposed a Section 60 order for the whole of Hackney until 10am on Monday as a result of a "series of incidents involving knife crime".

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call 101 quoting CAD5031/16Feb.