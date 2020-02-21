Search

Man, 18, charged over stabbing of 15-year-old in Upper Clapton

PUBLISHED: 07:35 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 21 February 2020

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Archant

A man has been charged after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Upper Clapton on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Brooke Road at about 5pm on February 16 and the victim was found with a severe head injury.

He was taken to hospital and Scotland Yard said on Monday morning he was in a life-threatening condition.

Tyreek Williams, 18, of Prout Road, E5, is due to appear in custody on 17 March, at Wood Green Crown Court, charged with GBH with intent and possession of a sharply pointed/bladed article.

Another 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police imposed a Section 60 order for the whole of Hackney until 10am on Monday as a result of a "series of incidents involving knife crime".

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call 101 quoting CAD5031/16Feb.

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Steve Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T cleared of Old Street killing but two others convicted

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

