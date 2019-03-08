Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed within a few hundred yards of each other in central Hackney this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called just before 2.45pm to Frampton Park Road where a male had been attacked. Shortly afterwards, officers were told of another stabbing on the other side of Mare Street in Wilton Way.

The condition of the victims is not yet known, Scotland Yard said.

Police have arrested one male and the investigation is ongoing.