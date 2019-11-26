Man arrested in Dalston over 39 dead Vietnamese people discovered in lorry in Essex
PUBLISHED: 10:29 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 26 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
An Essex man has been arrested in Dalston in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who were discovered in a lorry last month.
You may also want to watch:
The 36-year-old, of Purfleet, was being held yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
It comes a month after 39 bodies were discovered in a refrigerated lorry trailer at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, on October 23. The youngest two were just 15 and the oldest was 44.
Comments have been disabled on this article.