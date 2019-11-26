Search

Man arrested in Dalston over 39 dead Vietnamese people discovered in lorry in Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:29 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 26 November 2019

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead. Picture: PA

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

An Essex man has been arrested in Dalston in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who were discovered in a lorry last month.

The 36-year-old, of Purfleet, was being held yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

It comes a month after 39 bodies were discovered in a refrigerated lorry trailer at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, on October 23. The youngest two were just 15 and the oldest was 44.

