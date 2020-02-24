Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

A man has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of GBH after two people were stabbed in Homerton - one of whom is in critical condition.

Umit Hayta, 38, of Dagenham, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 23.

Police were called to reports of an injured woman at a property in Homerton Road at 11.20pm on Friday and found the victim, in her 30s, with stab wounds to her back. She was taken to hospital but Scotland Yard said her injuries are not life-threatening.

A man, 25, later took himself to hospital with stab wounds to the chest, and is now in critical condition.