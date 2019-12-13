Man arreted over alleged anti-Semitic bus attack in Stamford Hill

Police arrested the man accused of hate crime met

Officers investigating a hate crime attack on a bus in Stamford Hill have arrested a 48-year-old man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alleged victim, a 36-year-old man, was reading a prayer book while travelling on the 254 towards Aldgate at midday on December 6 when the suspect boarded in Stamford Hill.

He allegedly made several anti-Semitic comments addressed to the victim before verbally abusing a group of teenage girls.

At this point the first victim intervened and tapped the suspect on the shoulder, who is accused of then punching the man in the arm.

You may also want to watch:

When police were called they couldn't track down the suspect, but he has now been arrested of a racially aggravated public order offence following a CCTV appeal, and remains in custody.

Det Supt Adam Ghaboos, from the Met's central east basic command unit, said: "We have a large Jewish community in Hackney who have the right to live peacefully without being victimised because of their faith.

"My officers will thoroughly investigate all hate crimes that are reported to us and I would strongly urge anyone who has been the victim of hate crime, be it physical or verbal, to report it to police as soon as possible."