Man arreted over alleged anti-Semitic bus attack in Stamford Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:24 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 13 December 2019

Police arrested the man accused of hate crime

met

Officers investigating a hate crime attack on a bus in Stamford Hill have arrested a 48-year-old man.

The alleged victim, a 36-year-old man, was reading a prayer book while travelling on the 254 towards Aldgate at midday on December 6 when the suspect boarded in Stamford Hill.

He allegedly made several anti-Semitic comments addressed to the victim before verbally abusing a group of teenage girls.

At this point the first victim intervened and tapped the suspect on the shoulder, who is accused of then punching the man in the arm.

When police were called they couldn't track down the suspect, but he has now been arrested of a racially aggravated public order offence following a CCTV appeal, and remains in custody.

Det Supt Adam Ghaboos, from the Met's central east basic command unit, said: "We have a large Jewish community in Hackney who have the right to live peacefully without being victimised because of their faith.

"My officers will thoroughly investigate all hate crimes that are reported to us and I would strongly urge anyone who has been the victim of hate crime, be it physical or verbal, to report it to police as soon as possible."

General Election 2019: Labour's Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

General Election 2019: Live results from Hackney

Counting is underway at the Britannia Leisure Centre. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Two boys charged over string of knifepoint robberies of cyclists on River Lea towpath in Clapton

A file image of the River Lea. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Exauce Ngimbi: Hackney man Kieran Brown charged with Lower Clapton murder

Exauce Ngimbi.

Hackney North Lib Dem candidate dropped over 'clearly offensive' tweets

Ben Mathis. Picture: Hackney Liberal Democrats

