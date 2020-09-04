Man charged after Mare Street incident
PUBLISHED: 17:55 04 September 2020
Metropolitan Police
A man has been charged after an incident in Mare Street.
Reece Bailey, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a pointed or bladed article, on July 13.
He appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court on July 14.
Later, on August 17, he appeared before Wood Green Crown Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance, the date of which has not yet been set.
