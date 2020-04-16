Man charged with assault with intent to commit rape after woman attacked in Hoxton
PUBLISHED: 09:57 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 16 April 2020
A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to commit rape after a woman was attacked in Hoxton last month.
Omar Mehmoul of Chatsworth House, Hayes, was arrested on Monday following a police media appeal.
He was charged the following day and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court. He was then bailed to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on May 13.
The victim was attacked in Hoxton Street in the early hours of March 7.
