Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

PUBLISHED: 08:51 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 23 March 2020

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Archant

A man has been charged with murdering a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton.

The body of Tracey Kidd was discovered after police were called to Charnwood Street at 4.45pm on Tuesday, March 17, following concerns about her welfare.

Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murdering Ms Kidd between March 15 and 16. He is next scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Two women, aged 48 and 32, were arrested in Southend and Hackney over Ms Kidd’s death. They have since been relased under investigation.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734, or call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

