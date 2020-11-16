Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man who was found dead on a street in Woodberry Down is thought to have “fallen from a height”.

Emergency services were were called to Katherine Close just before 10pm on Saturday after passers-by came across the body of the man. Despite the efforts of doctors from London’s Air Ambulance and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service the man, , who is thought to be in his 70s, could not be revived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.22pm.

The death was initially being treated as “unexplained”, but Scotland Yard now believes the man “fell from a height”.

His next of kin have been notified, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 7765/14nov.