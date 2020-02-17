Search

Man in 'life-threatening condition' after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

PUBLISHED: 08:17 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 17 February 2020

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Archant

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Upper Clapton on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Brooke Road at about 5pm and the victim, thought to be a teenager, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and the road was taped off for the rest of the night while officers investigsted.

Police also imposed a Section 60 order for the whole of Hackney until 10am on Monday as a result of a "series of incidents involving knife crime".

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call in quoting CAD5031/16Feb.

