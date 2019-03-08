Man jailed for criminal damage to Stamford Hill Library

Stamford Hill Library. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been jailed for 20 weeks after causing criminal damage to the Stamford Hill Library on Tuesday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fernando Blake, 39, of Stamford Hill, was also convicted of using threatening words and behaviour and sentenced on Wednesday at Thames Magistrates' Court.

The library is temporarily shut following the incident in which "significant damage" was caused to shelving and display units in the adult book section.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the scene just after 10.50am.

A council spokesperson said: "The council's contractors and library staff are currently working to clear the debris and repair as many shelving units as possible to get the library open as soon as possible."

Earlier this week the town hall said they anticipated the library in Portland Avenue would reopen today but it's still closed.

They said they would keep the public updated via signage at the site and through the council's website and social media.