Man shot by police on Clapton Park Estate set to be sentenced for attempted murder of officer
PUBLISHED: 10:57 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 28 February 2020
Archant
A man involved in a police shooting on the Clapton Park Estate is set to be sentenced today after being found guilty of the attempted murder of an officer.
Derrick Fatunbi, 23, was arrested on March 20 2018 after the incident in Mandeville Street. Six officers fired 13 times while trying to arrest Fatunbi, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries.
You may also want to watch:
Last month, following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court, he was found guilty of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation after the incident, the findings of which will be released after sentencing.
More to follow.