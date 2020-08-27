Search

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 17:21 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 27 August 2020

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Metropolitan Police

A man was stabbed when he tried to buy a car in Hackney this week.

Met Police officers are appealing for information after the incident, which took place at about 7.10pm on August 25 when two men drove to Athlone Close in Lower Clapton.

They had arranged to buy a car, and when they arrived a group of men was waiting for them - one of whom got into the back seat of their white Range Rover.

Detectives say an “altercation” took place, and one of the men, who was in his mid-20s, was stabbed in the leg.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The other initial occupant was uninjured, and the Range Rover was driven away by the suspects.

Detectives hope to trace the car, which they said is “likely to have distinctive damage”.

No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with CAD 6234/25AUG.

