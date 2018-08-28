Search

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

PUBLISHED: 14:41 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 27 December 2018

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

A young man was stabbed and had a corrosive substance thrown in his face in Stoke Newington this morning.

The 21-year-old is recovering in hospital after being attacked in the High Street just before 2.30am.

Police and the London Fire Brigade were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man who had been assaulted, with a corrosive substance thrown over his face.

“He also sustained cuts to his hand believed to have been caused by a knife.”

The man was taken to an east London hospital, where his injuries are not being treated as life threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have yet been made.









