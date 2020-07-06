Dispersal order covering E5, E8 and N16 post codes implemented after Clarence Road stabbing

The man was attacked in Clarence Road. Picture: @999London @999London

A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in Clarence Road yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers were called at 4.50pm after receiving reports of a male being attacked.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6147.

Because of several unlicensed music events which were held nearby in Hackney Downs park and Cecilia Road, police implemented a Section 35 dispersal zone from 9.20pm last night until 11am this morning to cover the E5, E8 and N16 postcodes.

Under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the police can direct anyone to leave an area based on a suspicion the are engaged in anti-social behaviour.