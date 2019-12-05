Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Lower Clapton this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Clarence Road, off Dalston Lane, at about 2pm to reports of a man with a knife.

Officers arrived to find a man had been stabbed in the street. Medics tried to save his life but he died at the scene half-an-hour later.

Scotland Yard said his next of kin were in the process of being told.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The road has been taped off while police deal with the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 3931 of December 5.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people with information can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Anyone needing help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime can visit knifefree.co.uk.