Maple Close stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after Stamford Hill attack

Maple Close. Picture: Google Maps google maps

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Stamford Hill last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Maple Close, on the banks of the River Lea north of Springhill Park, to reports of a disturbance at 10.45pm.

Police officers and paramedics found a man, whose age has not been released, suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital, and his condition is described as not life-threatening.

The power allows police officers to stop and search anyone in a defined area during a specific time period when they believe that serious violence will take place.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made and any witnesses or people with information have been asked to call 101 quoting CAD 10829/14 July.

Knife crime has flared up again in Hackney, after a lull during coronavirus lockdown.

The latest attack comes after a section 60 stop and search warrant was issued for the whole of Hackney at the weekend, following the double stabbing of two teenage boys in Clarence Mews, Lower Clapton on Saturday afternoon.

The pair were taken to hospital.

A section 60 allows police officers to stop and search anyone in a defined area during a specific time period when they believe that serious violence will take place.

One week before that on Sunday July 5, a man in his 20s was stabbed in Clarence Road, the road parallel to Clarence Mews.

A week ago on Tuesday July 7, a 20-year-old man was hospitalised after being stabbed on the Fawcett Estate in Upper Clapton.