Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London @999London

A man was found with stab wounds in Stoke Newington High Street this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Police were called just before 8am and the man who is aged in his 40s has been taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Cordons have been put in place on the west side of the high street next to YumYum Thai restaurant and the lower part of Cazenove Road as officers work out how the victim sustained his injury.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard told the Gazette: "A man was found with a stabbing and officers are trying to find where he was attacked.

"It doesn't look like it's life threatening."