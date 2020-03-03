Search

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

PUBLISHED: 10:13 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 03 March 2020

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

A man was found with stab wounds in Stoke Newington High Street this morning.

Police were called just before 8am and the man who is aged in his 40s has been taken to hospital.

Cordons have been put in place on the west side of the high street next to YumYum Thai restaurant and the lower part of Cazenove Road as officers work out how the victim sustained his injury.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard told the Gazette: "A man was found with a stabbing and officers are trying to find where he was attacked.

"It doesn't look like it's life threatening."

Most Read

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Dalston e-bike death: Cyclist acquitted of careless driving after death of Sakine Cihan

The scene in Kingsland Road after the crash. Picture: David Peat

Derrick Fatunbi jailed for life for attempted murder of police officer after Clapton Park Estate shootout

Derrick Fatunbi. Picture: Met Police

Families call for action over anti-social behaviour from Kingsland Road clubgoers

A fight breaks out in Kingsland Road.

Jailed: Well Street thug who stabbed a man in his heart and bit an off-duty police officer

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin

