Breaking
Man stabbed in Upper Clapton Road shop
PUBLISHED: 16:49 10 July 2019
Archant
A man in his 30s was stabbed in an Upper Clapton Road shop this afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to the scene at 2.30pm and found the victim, in his 30s, with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with injuries not said to be life-threatening.
Officers are investigating hte incident. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number CAD 4702 of July 10.