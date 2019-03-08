Breaking

Man stabbed in Upper Clapton Road shop

Police were called to Upper Clapton Road just after 2.30pm. Archant

A man in his 30s was stabbed in an Upper Clapton Road shop this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 2.30pm and found the victim, in his 30s, with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with injuries not said to be life-threatening.

Officers are investigating hte incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number CAD 4702 of July 10.