Man stabbed in Woodberry Down robbery
PUBLISHED: 09:54 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 18 November 2019
PA/Press Association Images
A young man was stabbed during a suspected robbery on the Woodberry Down Estate on Saturday afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to the Woodberry Grove junction with Devan Grove at 4.40pm and found the 19-year-old with a slash wound.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating.