Man stabbed in Woodberry Down robbery

The teen was stabbed in Woodberry Grove. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens PA/Press Association Images

A young man was stabbed during a suspected robbery on the Woodberry Down Estate on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the Woodberry Grove junction with Devan Grove at 4.40pm and found the 19-year-old with a slash wound.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.