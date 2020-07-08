Upper Clapton stabbing: Man, 20, knifed on the Fawcett Estate

A man was stabbed on the Fawcett Estate. Picture: @999London @999London

A 20-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in Upper Clapton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was stabbed on the Fawcett Estate. Picture: @999London A man was stabbed on the Fawcett Estate. Picture: @999London

The attack took place on the Fawcett Estate at 4pm yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said the victim’s condition is not life threatening.

No arrests have been made and police have appealled for witnesses.

A man was stabbed on the Fawcett Estate. Picture: @999London A man was stabbed on the Fawcett Estate. Picture: @999London

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 5170/07JUL20.