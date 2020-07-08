Search

Upper Clapton stabbing: Man, 20, knifed on the Fawcett Estate

PUBLISHED: 14:42 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 08 July 2020

A man was stabbed on the Fawcett Estate. Picture: @999London

A 20-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in Upper Clapton.

The attack took place on the Fawcett Estate at 4pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said the victim’s condition is not life threatening.

No arrests have been made and police have appealled for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 5170/07JUL20.

