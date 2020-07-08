Upper Clapton stabbing: Man, 20, knifed on the Fawcett Estate
PUBLISHED: 14:42 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 08 July 2020
@999London
A 20-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in Upper Clapton.
The attack took place on the Fawcett Estate at 4pm yesterday.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said the victim’s condition is not life threatening.
No arrests have been made and police have appealled for witnesses.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 5170/07JUL20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.