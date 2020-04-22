Search

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 09:23 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 22 April 2020

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on the W15 bus.

The victim boarded the bus in Morning Lane at 4.40pm on Wednesday, October 16, and sat on the lower deck. A man then boarded at Glyn Road and sat next to her before making sexual comments and touching her inappropriately.

When the girl got off the bus to walk home, the man followed her most of the way but she managed to lose him.

Six months later specialist officers are continuing to support the girl and trying to trace the attacker.

Officers are now turning to the public to help them identify this man as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

Det Con Dion Bascombe said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the girl to endure. No one should have to experience something like this while going about their daily life and taking a bus home.

“We’ve made various enquiries to trace this man however now believe the public can assist us. If you think you know who he could be, please call us without delay.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1657/17OCT19.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

