Man wanted by police after Upper Clapton shopkeeper stabbed by customer over 80p change

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 02 August 2019

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

Archant

Police want to speak to this man after an Upper Clapton Road shopkeeper was stabbed in the neck by a customer over 80p change.

Sahin Erdogan, 42, was working in Star Market at 2.30pm on Wednesday July 10 when the attacker came in and bought some items.

After taking issue with the change he was given, he began arguing with Sahin and walked behind the till.

A scuffle broke out and the man was led out of the shop, but came back and knifed the shopkeeper.

"There was a little altercation over the change being given. It was about 80p, it's crazy," one of three people in the shop at the time told the Gazette.

"There was shouting and swearing and a bit of pushing and shoving. We didn't realise what had happened until we saw the blood gushing out. It happened so quickly, we were in shock."

Sahin, who has run the shop for some 15 years, was taken to hospital and was off work for the next week.

"It's upsetting and scary, you don't feel safe," added the witness, who owns a shop around the corner. "Normally it's nice around here. It used to be a rough area when it was known as Murder Mile but it's cleaned up since then."

The attacker is described as black and about 6ft tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is requested to please contact Met Police on 101, quoting CAD Reference 4702/10JUL19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

