Man wanted over indecent exposure on Hackney Marshes

PUBLISHED: 15:43 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 28 August 2019

Do you know this man?

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to over an incident of indecent exposure on Hackney Marshes.

A woman was approached by a man with a knife at 3.10pm on May 17. He threatened her with the knife and exposed himself before running off when the woman screamed.

Shortly after the incident police received another report of a man continuing to expose himself in Hackney.

He is described as a light-skinned black man aged 20 to 30. He was wearing a khaki jacket with the hood up and dark tracksuit trousers. He possibly wears his hair in braids.

Anyone who has information can call officers at the Central East Command Unit via 101 quoting reference Cad 4711/17May19, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

