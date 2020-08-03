Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Two men have been arrested, after two men were stabbed and shot in Lower Clapton.

Mandeville Street. Picture Google Mandeville Street. Picture Google

Police were called just after 1am in the early hours of Saturday morning to Mandeville Street, following reports of men fighting.

Officers were informed 20 minutes later that a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had been taken to an east London hospital with stab and gunshot wounds.

Their injuries are being treated as linked to the earlier incident, according to Scotland Yard.

Neither men are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, but they both remain in hospital.

A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Five people were shot in London over the weekend, with other incidents in Brixton and Croydon.