Search

Advanced search

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

PUBLISHED: 09:05 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 03 August 2020

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

@999London

Two men have been arrested, after two men were stabbed and shot in Lower Clapton.

Mandeville Street. Picture GoogleMandeville Street. Picture Google

Police were called just after 1am in the early hours of Saturday morning to Mandeville Street, following reports of men fighting.

Officers were informed 20 minutes later that a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had been taken to an east London hospital with stab and gunshot wounds.

You may also want to watch:

Their injuries are being treated as linked to the earlier incident, according to Scotland Yard.

Neither men are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, but they both remain in hospital.

A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Five people were shot in London over the weekend, with other incidents in Brixton and Croydon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Broadway Market stabbing: Warnings issued after gang of youths seen running around ‘armed with machetes and large knives’

Police tape off the crime scene after someone was stabbed in Broadway Market. Picture: @999London

Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Most Read

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Broadway Market stabbing: Warnings issued after gang of youths seen running around ‘armed with machetes and large knives’

Police tape off the crime scene after someone was stabbed in Broadway Market. Picture: @999London

Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Your thank you messages to schools, teachers and children after a strange year

Holly Freer, Hoxton Garden Primarry School.

Surrey’s Borthwick defies Middlesex bowlers

Middlesex's Tim Murtagh (third right) celebrates taking the wicket of Surrey's Ryan Patel during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at the Kia Oval

Arteta: Aubameyang can lift more trophies at Arsenal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with the trophy after winning the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium