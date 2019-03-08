Video

'I feel cheated knowing his killer is still out there': Marchers call for 'justice for Abraham Badru'

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's family and friends call for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

The family and friends of Abraham Badru made an emotional plea to help trace who killed him as they marched from where he was shot in Dalston to Hackney Town Hall today.

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's mother pleads for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's mother pleads for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

“We want justice,” they shouted, wearing t-shirts bearing his photo a day before what would have been his 29th birthday, demanding: “Who killed Abraham?”

Abraham was shot yards from his mother's home in in Ferncliff Road, Dalston just after 11pm on March 25 2018 as he opened the boot of his car.

The football coach, who was hoping to start a PhD, had received a police bravery award for giving evidence against a gang who raped a girl on the Frampton Park Estate in 2007.

A murder probe is under way – but one year on there have still been no arrests.

"We want justice": Sheun David Onamusi leads the call for help to trace Abraham Badru's killers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Sheun David Onamusi leads the call for help to trace Abraham Badru's killers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

“Abraham helped people get justice so please help Abraham get justice,” pleaded his mother Ronke.

“It makes me feel cheated knowing the killer is still out there, walking freely, and that justice has not been given to Abraham.”

Ronke described how time has not made things any easier for her: “I haven't gone back to work. I still remember my son and tomorrow is his birthday and someone has taken him away.

“I feel so sad that part of me has died as well. He was a gentle soul who never got into a fight with anybody. If he had an argument with his friend he'd be the first person to call them the next day.

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's family calls for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's family calls for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

“Every year we would celebrate his birthday but tomorrow I'm going to be alone.”

She pleaded for anyone who saw anything on the day of his murder or who knows anything about his death to tell police: “Please just call them. You don't have to mention your name. In the name of God help me get justice.”

Homicide detectives renewed their appeal for witnesses and information on the first anniversary of Abraham's death last month, when Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said “one line of enquiry could be a case of mistaken identity”, adding: “We cannot discount the possibility that the motive may be connected to one of several relationships he'd had.”

But Ronke is not convinced and believes his death is retribution for testifying against gang rapists in court.

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's family and friends march to Hackney Town Hall to call on any witnesses to come forward to find his killers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's family and friends march to Hackney Town Hall to call on any witnesses to come forward to find his killers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Sheun David-Onomusi, who was Abraham's mentor in church in 2007 and who led the chants for justice outside the town hall today, told the Gazette: “I used to tell all of them to write where they saw themselves in five years. This was back in 2007. I still have the note Abraham wrote specifically saying he wanted to play professional football. And he did.

“He was an exceptional kid. It's still hard to get around it. I couldn't even take time out to mourn because I'm still fighting the reality.

“But a year on we are trying to keep faith that at least we will get justice. It's even more painful because there is no closure.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police incident room in the strictest confidence on 020 8785 8099.

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's cousing Beatrice outside Hackney Town Hall. Her family are pleading for help to trace his killers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's cousing Beatrice outside Hackney Town Hall. Her family are pleading for help to trace his killers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Alternatively, to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - they will not ask your name or trace your call. You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who knew Abraham but has not yet been in contact with police.

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's family call for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's family call for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's family call for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's family call for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's mother Ronke calls for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's mother Ronke calls for help to trace his killers outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew