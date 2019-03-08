Search

Mare Street closed after collision

PUBLISHED: 18:25 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 24 May 2019

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Mare Street has been closed between Victoria Park Road and Well Street after a crash.

Police have taped off the road and warned motorists to avoid the area, with tailbacks as far as Amhurst Road earlier this evening.

TfL tweeted that the road was closed just before 5.40pm. Routes 26 and 388 are terminating early at Ash Grove as a rsult. The 48, 55, 106, 236 and 254 are all on diversion.

Thousands of people are heading through the south of Hackney tonight for the first night of All Points East in Victoria Park.

