Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet 'fired by by masked gunman' hits teenager's buttock in Dalston street

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was shot in his buttocks in a Dalston street "by a masked gunman".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 17-year-old victim was found by emergency services crews in Marlborough Avenue after being called just after 11.15pm on May 1.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were not deemed life-threatening and as since been discharged.

Police believe the boy was with a group of youths when they were approached by two men wearing masks.

According to Scotland Yard one of the men was carrying a handgun and opened fire on the group.

You may also want to watch:

Det Const Martin Fortune, the investigating officer from Trident, said: "A young man has been shot by suspects who opened fire in the street.

"These men are both dangerous and reckless. The actions of these men could have resulted in someone's death and they need to be caught and the firearm they used taken off the streets.

"I would ask anyone with information to call police or contact Crimestoppers if you don't want to give your name."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To contact Crimestoppers and give information anonymously, call 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.