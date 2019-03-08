Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet 'fired by by masked gunman' hits teenager's buttock in Dalston street

PUBLISHED: 17:31 13 May 2019

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was shot in his buttocks in a Dalston street "by a masked gunman".

The 17-year-old victim was found by emergency services crews in Marlborough Avenue after being called just after 11.15pm on May 1.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were not deemed life-threatening and as since been discharged.

Police believe the boy was with a group of youths when they were approached by two men wearing masks.

According to Scotland Yard one of the men was carrying a handgun and opened fire on the group.

You may also want to watch:

Det Const Martin Fortune, the investigating officer from Trident, said: "A young man has been shot by suspects who opened fire in the street.

"These men are both dangerous and reckless. The actions of these men could have resulted in someone's death and they need to be caught and the firearm they used taken off the streets.

"I would ask anyone with information to call police or contact Crimestoppers if you don't want to give your name."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To contact Crimestoppers and give information anonymously, call 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Dalston street

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Three deaths at Hackney homeless hostel in two months

The Shuttleworth Hotel in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

Royal Mail investigating fake stamps with Diane Abbott’s face on ‘working their way through postal network’

The franked fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Dalston street

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Three deaths at Hackney homeless hostel in two months

The Shuttleworth Hotel in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

Royal Mail investigating fake stamps with Diane Abbott’s face on ‘working their way through postal network’

The franked fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Robson confident Middlesex can take white-ball form into County Championship campaign

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

O’s pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lloris praises Pochettino, but insists squad focus is on Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and captain Hugo Lloris celebrate winning 3-2 at Ajax in the Champions League semi-final, second leg match (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

London Lions Macaulay named Coach of the Year

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists