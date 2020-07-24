Search

Advanced search

Met officer charged with sexual assault at Hackney police premises

PUBLISHED: 10:59 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 24 July 2020

15-year-old male remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following pedal bike incident in Redbridge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

15-year-old male remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following pedal bike incident in Redbridge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A police sergeant has been charged with sexual assault at one of the Met’s police premises in Hackney.

David Morton, 54, of the Met’s detention command, which delivers custody services, was charged on July 3 with sexual assault on a female member of police staff.

You may also want to watch:

The Met has not revealed where the incident, which is said to have taken place on October 15 last year, is said to have happened.

Ps Morton has been placed on restricted duties and bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Gubbins: Bob Willis Trophy a ‘big chance’ for Middlesex

Nick Gubbins in batting action for Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Met officer charged with sexual assault at Hackney police premises

15-year-old male remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following pedal bike incident in Redbridge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

England recall Archer for third West Indies Test

Jofra Archer talks to England head coach Chris Silverwood during the nets session at Emirates Old Trafford

Arteta: FA Cup win, eighth place ‘not a good season’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Villa Park

Tottenham Women sign Harrop

Kerys Harrop in action for Birmingham City Women last season