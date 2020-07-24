Met officer charged with sexual assault at Hackney police premises
PUBLISHED: 10:59 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 24 July 2020
Archant
A police sergeant has been charged with sexual assault at one of the Met’s police premises in Hackney.
David Morton, 54, of the Met’s detention command, which delivers custody services, was charged on July 3 with sexual assault on a female member of police staff.
The Met has not revealed where the incident, which is said to have taken place on October 15 last year, is said to have happened.
Ps Morton has been placed on restricted duties and bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 28.
