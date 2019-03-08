Minicab driver fights for life after having heart attack at wheel during terrifying ambush in Stamford Hill

Police and medics at the scene in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London Archant

A minicab driver is fighting for his life after having a heart attack soon after an armed gang ambushed his car in Stamford Hill.

Police were called to Amhurst Park just before 11.40pm on Saturday after reports of a group of males damaging a Toyota Prius, which had three passengers inside.

The driver was inside having a heart attack when police got there and taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police believe the victim’s car was followed by a white Ford Focus, which then boxed in the minicab at the junction of Amhurst Park Road and Rav Pinter Close.

Four or five males with weapons are believed to have then got out the Focus and smashed the windows of his car before getting back in and driving off.

The passengers were not injured.

Det Con James Readman is investigating. He said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack or may have information regarding this incident.

“Although the driver was not injured directly by the suspects, it is believed he was taken ill shortly after the attack on the car. He now remains in hospital in a life threatening condition and my officers are working to identify the group of males responsible.

“It appears this was a planned attack and an investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident taking place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8702/30March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.