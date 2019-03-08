Pitbull that was stolen and returned after appearing in Gazette goes missing again

Dog owner Caroline Smith (L) and daughter Ebony Smith Bennett,13, of the Fawcett Estaste in Stoke Newington 2012, reunite with their stolen dog, Star, a two-years-old Pitbull terrier, after ten weeks missing. Archant

A pitbull terrier stolen at knifepoint from school kids seven years ago but returned after an appeal has gone missing again - and her owner fears the worst.

Recent picture of missing dog, Star Recent picture of missing dog, Star

Star, the Smith family's dog, hasn't returned home since about 1am on Saturday, owner Caroline Smith told the Gazette this week.

The dog, who has a star shaped scar on her leg, was stolen from Caroline's son and niece in 2012. She was returned and left tied up outside a police station a few days later. Caroline believes thieves decided to give the dog back after realising she was neutered, chipped, tattooed and readily identifiable, and after an appeal in this newspaper.

On Saturday, Caroline says, Star was frightened by a noise and ran off. Despite time spent whistling in the park to call her back, Caroline couldn't find her, and she's not been seen since.

Caroline has since searched and put flyers up around the Upper Clapton area near Springfield Park where she lives. She has contacted the police, Battersea Dogs Home, Defra (the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and the RSPCA - with no luck.

Hackney's Gazette's appeal for missing dog Star to be returned. Hackney's Gazette's appeal for missing dog Star to be returned.

"[Star] has lived here for nine years and she'd definitely be able to find her way home." Caroline said. She thinks dog-nappers saw an opportunity when Star ran off.

Star was given to the family, who did not realise she was a pitbull until she was about seven months old. Pitbull terriers are banned under the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act though it is possible to get an exemption.

Despite their reputation as "fighting dogs", Caroline told the Gazette: "She won't bark and she's not an attack dog. She's very much a family pet."

Missing dog Star (middle) came second place in dog show Missing dog Star (middle) came second place in dog show

The ordeal has made Caroline "quite stressed." She just wants Star back home as soon as possible.

There is a tattoo on her dog's left leg that reads ED12312. Star is light brown and female.

In 2017, according to the Metropolitan Police, Hackney experienced a spike in dog-napping. 15 dogs were reported stolen that year - more than anywhere else in London. Ten dogs were reported stolen in 2018 and six so far this year.