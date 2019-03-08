Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road police

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a cyclist was kicked off his bike by a male attacker – leaving him fighting for his life in hospital one week on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are now hunting for the assailant, who they fear may have assaulted others.

The 30-year-old male victim was riding his bike in Wallis Road, Hackney Wick, at 12.45pm on Sunday March 10.

Another cyclist can be seen catching up with him, and kicking him as he passes while both of them are travelling at considerable speed.

The victim tumbles head-first off his bike and smashes into a parked car.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to an east London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition more than one week after the attack.

The attacker, described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, rode away from the scene headed towards Berkshire Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist police is asked to call central east CID via 101 quoting CAD reference 3718/10MAR19.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said the motive for the attack is not known.

They added: “Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have been threatened or assaulted by this suspect in and around Hackney.”

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.