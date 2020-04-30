Moped crime police team seize 1,000 phones and 100 laptops during Hackney raid

One thousand mobile phones, 100 laptops, cash and a sword were seized by officers targeting moped crime when they arrested a wanted man.

The offender, wanted in connection with 17 offences including burglary and thefts of handbags and phones and cafes, was taken in for questioning on Wednesday after a raid in Hackney.

Officers searched the property and found the items, which are believed to be stolen.

Acting Det Insp Gavin Collins, from the Operation Venice team, said: “Based on the way the goods were packaged, and from documentation retrieved, it would appear this suspect was operating within an organised criminal gang involved in the theft of goods in the UK, which were destined to be shipped overseas.

“This is a man who officers have been looking to arrest for some time now for numerous offences.

“Although the roads and pavements are a lot clearer at the moment, I would still like to remind the public to keep their belongings safe and not walk around with any valuables clearly visible for criminals, who will take any opportunity to steal them.”