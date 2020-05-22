Hackney arrests made in London-wide violent crime operation

More than 200 arrests made in police operation to tackle violent crime. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Hundreds of arrests and drug seizures, including in Hackney, have been carried out as part of a joint operation by police to tackle violent crime.

Police arrested 222 people, made 206 drug seizures and recovered firearms, knives and other offensive weapons.

The arrests took place between May 11 to May 17.

Supt Emma Richards, from the Met’s Taskforce, said: “Our teams are working hard to reduce violence across London, whilst dealing with the backdrop of Covid-19.

“Their dedication is demonstrated in the remarkable results achieved; 60 offensive weapons are now off London’s streets, as well as a vast amount of drugs, both of which could cause much harm to the public.

Hackney was among the boroughs targeted by the violent crime operation, which involved a range of activity including intelligence-led stop and search and targeted patrols to disrupt crime in known hot spot areas.

To report a crime to the police dial 999 in an emergency and 101 for non-emergency enquiries, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.