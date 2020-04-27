Search

Murder charge after man dies following daytime attack in Dalston

PUBLISHED: 09:36 27 April 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

A man has died after being assaulted in Dalston on Saturday lunchtime.

Police were called to Trinity Close, at the back of the Kingsland Shopping Centre, at 12.25pm and the man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance where he sadly died.

Romayne Husbands, 26, of Winchester Road in Highams Park, has been charged with murder and is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

