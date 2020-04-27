Murder charge after man dies following daytime attack in Dalston

A man has died after being assaulted in Dalston on Saturday lunchtime.

Police were called to Trinity Close, at the back of the Kingsland Shopping Centre, at 12.25pm and the man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance where he sadly died.

Romayne Husbands, 26, of Winchester Road in Highams Park, has been charged with murder and is set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.