New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

PUBLISHED: 14:12 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 01 January 2019

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

A woman in her 20s was shot at a nightclub in Dalston last night.

The attack happened at a New Year’s Eve event at 588 Club in Kingsland Road, near the junction with Dalston Lane.

Police and medics were called at 5am and the victim was treated at the scene after being shot in the leg. She was taken to hospital and Scotland Yard say her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No one has been arrested and police are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting CAD3029 of January 1.

