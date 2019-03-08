Search

Newington Green murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death in Matthias Road

PUBLISHED: 21:51 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:09 17 April 2019

Police at the scene in Matthias Road. Picture: @JadeChristie5

Police at the scene in Matthias Road. Picture: @JadeChristie5

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Newington Green this evening.

Police were called to Matthias Road, on the border of Hackney and Islington, just after 5.45pm. They found the victim with a stab wound and medics fought to save his life but he died at the scene.

Officers are now in the process of tracing his next of kin.

No arrests have been made and officers from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

A section 60 order, giving the police more stop and search powers, has been made in the N16, N1 and E8 postcodes.

Police have called for anyone with information to come forward. So too has Hackney mayor Phil Glanville. He tweeted: “Terrible news, Council is working with @MPSHackney & @metpoliceuk to respond to this awful incident. Thoughts clearly with victim's family & friends as well as those responding to this attack. @CarolineSelman liaising with local cllrs & would urge anyone w/ info to contact police.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5783/17Apr. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC.

