Elyon Poku stabbing: Ninth person arrested over DJ’s death at Stamford Hill birthday party

PUBLISHED: 14:43 28 March 2019

Elyon Poku

Elyon Poku

police

Cops have urged anyone with footage of the 18th birthday party where Elyon Poku was fatally stabbed to share it with police, as a ninth person was arrested over his death.

Police forensics teams are still investigating at the house in Wilderton Road where DJ Elyon Poku was killed at an 18th birthday party. Picture: Emma BartholomewPolice forensics teams are still investigating at the house in Wilderton Road where DJ Elyon Poku was killed at an 18th birthday party. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Elyon, 20, also known as DJ Nanabanger, had been DJing in a garden marquee in Wilderton Road in the early hours of September 22 before he was attacked.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, and has been bailed until April.

Eight other people already arrested over Elyon’s death have all been released under investigation.

Police and medics found Elyon and two other people with serious injuries after being called at 12.50am. Elyon was taken to hospital and died three-and-a-half hours later from shock and haemorrhage.

Elyon PokuElyon Poku

A 17-year-old boy was also stabbed and taken to hospital, while a third person, a 24-year-old man, suffered a head injury.

Elyon was one of eight men killed in Hackney last year.Detectives from the Met’s murder squad are still appealing for information about his death.

Det Insp Rita Tierney, said: “We know that this was a large house party with many people in attendance who would have seen Elyon that evening. While we have spoken to many of these witnesses, we know there are still others out there who may be able to help us further.

“Any mobile footage of the night could prove useful to our investigation and we are keen for anyone who has videos or images to get in touch with us by calling the incident room.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 3865, quoting Op Pavey CAD 297/22Sep18. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

