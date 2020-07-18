Illegal Manor House rave: Officers injured after bottles, cannisters and a bike thrown at riot police

Riot police came under attack at the illegal rave. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two officers were injured last night as cannisters, bottles, bricks and even a bicycle were thrown at them as riot police tried to wind up an illegal rave attended by hundreds on the Woodberry Down Estate.

Manor House block party turns out the same everyyy year pic.twitter.com/0CevNQBQ7I — Sapphire (@Saphire_jay) July 18, 2020

Police received multiple calls from 11pm from members of the public who were concerned about “a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence” in Manor House.

In footage circulated on social media officers wearing riot gear form a line as they walk down Seven Sisters Road to try to disperse revellers, but were met with screams and jeers from a hostile crowd and further violence.

Police enacted powers to disperse the crowd, and also implemented a section 60 order meaning they could stop and search anyone, with no grounds for suspicion as is usually the case.

The event was not cleared until 4am.

Two youths aged 18 and 19 were arrested for violent disorder and obstruction, and the latter for obstruction, who remain in custody.

Officers have now launched an investigation following the disorder and are now trawling through CCTV footage and officers’ body worn footage to try to identify any more offenders.

One police officer was taken to hospital with bruising to his ribs, and has been discharged, while another was injured on his leg, but was able to complete the rest of his shift.

Deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said that the violence and disorder officers encountered was “totally unacceptable”, as well as the “fear I am sure this generates amongst the local community, who called the police for help”.

“In this case the irresponsible actions of the organiser led to injuries to our officers,” she added. “Under no circumstance will policing accept this particularly after we had appealed for such events not to take place.

“We have seen an increase in unlicensed music events which, as well as being very disruptive to communities and irresponsible in terms of posing an increased risk of Covid-19 transmission, they have in some cases led to violence which affects both those attending and the officers who have to shut them down as well as causing fear and anxiousness in local communities who we help and protect.

“We are already reviewing CCTV footage and officers’ body worn footage to bring those who committed offences to justice.”

“Those who go to unlicensed music events are putting themselves, their families and their communities at risk. I urge anyone considering attending an event like this to re-think their plans.

“Officers will be out across London, closing these events down, and they will arrest anyone suspected of criminal offences.”

More police will be patrolling this weekend as a result.

Anyone with images or videos of the disorder is asked to call 101 ref CAD 322/18Jul.

The public can report suspected unlicensed music events by by calling 101, tweeting @MetCC or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.