Oluwamayowa ‘Samson’ Adeyemi: Man and woman arrested over fatal Nightingale Estate shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

Another man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi on the Nightingale Estate.

Detectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan Police Detectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The arrests of the fourth and fifth suspects come as detectives renew appeals for information about a Volvo estate they believe was used by the suspects.

Oluwamayowa, who was known as Samson, was shot in the chest at 11.30pm on June 5 in Brackenfield Close, Lower Clapton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possessing a firearm.

Detectives arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possessing a firearm the same day.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on June 13 and a 20-year-old on June 13, both on suspicion of being concerned in his murder.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 6.

All five have been released on bail until July.

A large Volvo estate with fake registration EX18EXE was found abandoned in Cowper Road, Stoke Newington, on June 6: the morning after Samson was shot.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: “Although we have made arrests, the Volvo remains a very important appeal point for us.

“It was found abandoned the morning after Samson was shot. When it was discovered by police, it was bearing a false registration plate and therefore, in the days and weeks beforehand, may have been displaying different plates.

“The car is a large estate vehicle and had some distinguishing features – there were scuff marks to both corners of the front bumper and the front passenger door mirror was held on with tape.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen this Volvo or knows who drives it. My officers and I need to hear from you if you have any information about this car, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, your information could be key to our investigation.”

He added: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life, and robbed a family of their future together, leaving them devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Members of the public can directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Met’s major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R01-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby.

You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.