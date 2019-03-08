Stamford Hill raid: Man stabbed multiple times after gang break into his home before making off with watches
PUBLISHED: 12:53 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 13 June 2019
A man was stabbed multiple times by a gang who broke into his home to steal watches last night.
Police were called at 11.35pm to a flat in Stamford Hill.
The 36-year-old victim reported being attacked by a group of men who fled in a car.
A number of watches were stolen according to Scotland Yard.
The victim was taken to hospital suffering from stab injuries which are not life-threatening or life-changing.
At this stage there have been no arrests.
Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 and quote the reference CAD 8827/12 June.