Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

An elderly man in Stoke Newington was targeted in a “brazen” robbery after withdrawing cash.

On July 12, an 81-year-old man was withdrawing money from a cash point outside the Sainsbury’s on Green Lanes, near Clissold Park, when he was approached and spoken to by a woman.

She then followed him as he walked home despite requests to stay away.

Once the victim, who uses a mobility frame to walk, had turned off the main road, the woman allegedly grabbed at the victim’s shoulder bag and took his wallet after a “short tussle”.

Police are appealing for information to locate the person pictured, as she may have information which will help their enquiries.

Det Con Mike Bradley described the incident as “brazen”: “[The victim] has been left shaken as a result of this incident and we are doing all we can to find the person responsible to ensure no-one else is subject to a similar crime.”

After taking the elderly man’s wallet, which contained bank cards and £50 in cash, the woman fled the scene on foot.

“We would urge anyone who recognises the woman in this picture or who may have seen what happened that day to come forward and speak to us,” said Det Con Bradley.

Anyone with information should call 101 with Cad reference 4470/12Jul or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.