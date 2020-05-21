Appeal after gunshots fired at group in Shoreditch

Gunshots were fired towards a group of men in Shoreditch at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which saw a man walk up to another group of men in De Beauvoir Square at about 8.50pm on Saturday, May 16.

He discharged a firearm a number of times towards the group, before fleeing towards Mortimer Road and Northchurch Terrace.

There were no injuries reported.

Trident detectives have asked anyone who knows about the incident to contact either the police on 0208 345 4021 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Op Esfahe.