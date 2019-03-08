Search

Police appeal after gunshots heard in Homerton

PUBLISHED: 16:23 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 23 August 2019

Retreat Place in Homerton. Picture: Google Maps

Retreat Place in Homerton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Gang police are appealing for information about three vehicles after gunshots were heard in Homerton last night.

Officers were called to Retreat Place at 11.40pm after reports of shots being fired. They found shell casings but no gun or victim.

Detectives are now appealing for information about the incident and want to speak to anyone who may have seen vehicles which seemed out of place.

Det Sgt Adam Knowles from Trident said no one is believed to have been injured.

"Three dark coloured vehicles were seen leaving Retreat Place in the direction of Morning Lane," he said. "We would like to hear from anyone who saw these vehicles, or who was driving them. "

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD8869 of August 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0900 555 111.

Young people with information can give information on fearless.org. Fearless is part of Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police.

