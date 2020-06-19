Search

Police appeal after man ‘points handgun’ at cyclist in Dalston

PUBLISHED: 18:43 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 19 June 2020

Police wish to speak to this man after a gun was pointed at a Hackney cyclist. Picture: Met Police

Police wish to speak to this man after a gun was pointed at a Hackney cyclist. Picture: Met Police

Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at an unassuming cyclist in Dalston on May 27.

Scotland Yard have released an image of a man, described as black, around 6ft tall, broadly built and with a black bear and dark, tatty clothing who they wish to speak to about the incident.

It is alleged that a weapon was brandished at a man cycling northbound up Kingsland Road, at the junction of Bradbury Street.

As the cyclist passed the junction, a man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him.

Det Const. James Readman, investigating, said: “This was a totally random incident and involved a completely innocent member of the public being targeted with a weapon in broad daylight.

“The victim was understandably terrified

Police wish to speak to any witnesses who can help or who may have been in the area between 1pm and 1.09pm that day.

To help, call detectives on 101, quoting CAD 3850/27May. Or, to give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Topic Tags:

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

High Court brands Hackney Council’s decision to demolish Holborn Studios ‘unlawful’ and orders it to pay hefty legal bill

Holborn Studios on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Jason Joyce

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Youth taken to hospital after Daubeney Fields stabbing

The air ambulance in Daubeney Fields. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

