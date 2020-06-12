Police appeal for witnesses after Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington

Stoke Newington High Street sign:Picture Ken Mears Archant

Police are searching for witnesses and information about a stabbing in Stoke Newington today (June 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ambulance and police crews were called to a bank on the High Street at about 10.55am because a man in his 50s, widely reported to be Rabbi Alter Yaakov Schlesinger, was stabbed multiple times.

His injuries were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing in hospital.

The Met Police said they are “maintaining an open mind” about the motive for the attack, but confirmed to this newspaper that investigations will consider if it is a hate crime.

You may also want to watch:

When police arrived a man in his 40s was restrained on the floor by members of the public and a knife was found on the scene.

A man, who was initially taken to hospital for a minor head injury, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and discharged to a police station.

Det Sgt James Tipple, from Hackney CID, said: “The victim was stabbed in broad daylight as he went about his business. He suffered multiple stab wounds in what was a horrific incident and will undoubtedly stay with him for a long time to come.

“We’re conducting extensive enquiries into this attack and have been gathering evidence. However, I know many people saw this attack and, if anyone has any footage or information about this incident, please come forward and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference CAD 2315/12JUN, or tweet @MetCC.