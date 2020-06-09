Search

Police release image of car connected to Lower Clapton Shooting

PUBLISHED: 13:18 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 09 June 2020

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a Hackney man has led detectives to a car they believe was used by those responsible for the crime.

Detectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, have released an image of a car bearing the false registration plate EX18EXE.

The car, a large Volvo estate, was recovered by detectives on the morning of Saturday, June 6 after it had been abandoned undamaged in Cowper Road.

This was several hours after Samson was fatally shot at 11.30pm on June 5 in Brackenfield Close.

Police believe in the days and weeks leading to the murder the car may have had different plates. They say the large estate vehicle had some distinguishing features such as scuff marks to both corners of the front bumper and that the front passenger door mirror was held on with tape.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “I am really keen to hear from anyone that has seen this Volvo or knows who drives it. My officers and I need to hear from you if you have any information about this car.

You may also want to watch:

“No matter how insignificant you may think it to be, your information could be key to our investigation.”

Samson was found suffering from gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

The murder is being investigated by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone that witnessed the shooting in Brackenfield Close or anyone with any other information which could assist in the investigation.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life and has left his family and friends devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, then please get in contact,” said Det Ch Insp Considine.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released on bail to return in early July.

Members of the public can now directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R01-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865, or call 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Drive 24