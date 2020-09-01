Search

Appeal launched after sex assault on bus near Hackney Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 10:46 01 September 2020

CCTV Image of man police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

CCTV Image of man police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A 53-year-old woman was left feeling unsafe after she was sexually assaulted on a Route 236 bus towards Homerton.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace following the incident, which happened at around 7.15am on Saturday, June 27.

The victim was assaulted after boarding the 236 bus just before it reached the Hackney Town Hall stop.

Police urge anyone who recognises the man to contact them.

Anyone with information which could help this investigation should call 101 and quote reference Cad 2369/27Jun.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

