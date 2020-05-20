Search

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

PUBLISHED: 12:48 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 20 May 2020

Homerton High Street.

Police are appealing for information after a silver BMW car was fired at and shots heard in Homerton High Street.

They were called at around 2am on Wednesday May 20 and officers attending the scene established shots had been fired towards a silver BMW car.

The car was found abandoned after being involved in a collision.

Police say they have not received any reports of injury and an investigation has been launched led by Trident detectives.

A police helicopter assisted with searches of the area and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number: 761/20May.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

