CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park
PUBLISHED: 17:37 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 19 May 2020
Metropolitan Police
Police have released CCTV images of a group of girls they wish to speak with following an unprovoked attack in Shoreditch Park.
At approximately 7.30pm on February 27, a woman in her 20s was punched, beaten and kicked as she fell to the floor by four teenage girls.
Det Con Michael Beskine, from Central East Command CID, said: “This was an awful, unprovoked attack and has left the victim shaken and angry by what happened.
“If you know something, please come forward. It was a horrible assault on someone who had never laid eyes on her attackers before.”
The teenagers also attempted to steal the victim’s belongings, but a passing cyclist saw the incident and shouted to stop them.
The group fled the scene and ran down Grange Street before crossing Pitfield Street onto a housing estate.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
