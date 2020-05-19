CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

Police have released CCTV images of a group of girls they wish to speak with following an unprovoked attack in Shoreditch Park.

CCTV image of people police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police CCTV image of people police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At approximately 7.30pm on February 27, a woman in her 20s was punched, beaten and kicked as she fell to the floor by four teenage girls.

Det Con Michael Beskine, from Central East Command CID, said: “This was an awful, unprovoked attack and has left the victim shaken and angry by what happened.

“If you know something, please come forward. It was a horrible assault on someone who had never laid eyes on her attackers before.”

The teenagers also attempted to steal the victim’s belongings, but a passing cyclist saw the incident and shouted to stop them.

The group fled the scene and ran down Grange Street before crossing Pitfield Street onto a housing estate.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.