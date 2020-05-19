Search

Advanced search

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

PUBLISHED: 17:37 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 19 May 2020

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Police have released CCTV images of a group of girls they wish to speak with following an unprovoked attack in Shoreditch Park.

CCTV image of people police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceCCTV image of people police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At approximately 7.30pm on February 27, a woman in her 20s was punched, beaten and kicked as she fell to the floor by four teenage girls.

Det Con Michael Beskine, from Central East Command CID, said: “This was an awful, unprovoked attack and has left the victim shaken and angry by what happened.

You may also want to watch:

“If you know something, please come forward. It was a horrible assault on someone who had never laid eyes on her attackers before.”

The teenagers also attempted to steal the victim’s belongings, but a passing cyclist saw the incident and shouted to stop them.

The group fled the scene and ran down Grange Street before crossing Pitfield Street onto a housing estate.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hackney’s music venues face “catastrophe” without targeted government support

More than 30 venues across Hackney could close due to a lack of government support during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Paper Dress Vintage

Charity calls for Finsbury Park to be ‘decommercialised’ after Wireless Festival cancellation

Tyga performs at Wireless Festival. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

Coronavirus: Hackney group calls for fast action to encourage walking and cycling as lockdown eases

Hackney Cycling Campaign's vision for Green Lanes. Picture: Jono Kenyon

MP Meg Hillier calls on government to let Hackney test its Covid-19 track and trace app

A mobile test centre for Covid-19 in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

Dalston knife robbery: Police appeal to identify man

The man identified in connection with the robbery at Kingsland Shopping Centre. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hackney’s music venues face “catastrophe” without targeted government support

More than 30 venues across Hackney could close due to a lack of government support during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Paper Dress Vintage

Charity calls for Finsbury Park to be ‘decommercialised’ after Wireless Festival cancellation

Tyga performs at Wireless Festival. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

Coronavirus: Hackney group calls for fast action to encourage walking and cycling as lockdown eases

Hackney Cycling Campaign's vision for Green Lanes. Picture: Jono Kenyon

MP Meg Hillier calls on government to let Hackney test its Covid-19 track and trace app

A mobile test centre for Covid-19 in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

Dalston knife robbery: Police appeal to identify man

The man identified in connection with the robbery at Kingsland Shopping Centre. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: Six positive tests from Premier League clubs

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

PFA survey reveals 22 per cent of members are depressed or considered self-harm

A general view of a football field with goal posts

Leyton Orient delighted Moore Kingston Smith have extended sponsorship deal

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

How will phase one of Premier League training work?

West Ham United's training ground (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says it’s the ‘right call’ to end League Two season

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24